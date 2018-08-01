(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has prepared a list of Turkish entities and individuals that it will target should it decide to impose sanctions on Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government for imprisoning U.S. citizens and employees of its diplomatic mission, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The lira slid.

While negotiations to release one of the people, evangelical Pastor Andrew Brunson, are ongoing, the preparation of the so-called “designation packages" shows how close the U.S. has come to imposing unprecedented penalties against a NATO ally. The sanctions are modeled on those targeting the Russian government and oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, the people said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The U.S. has repeatedly extended deadlines to release Brunson or face sanctions, according to Turkish and U.S. officials familiar with the talks. The people and entities determined in the designation packages would need to be approved by the Treasury secretary and secretary of state.

The sanctions are being prepared under the Global Magnitsky Act of 2016, which allows the U.S. government to target individuals, companies or other entities involved in corruption or human-rights abuses anywhere in the world. Sanctions under the act allow for the seizure of assets in the U.S., travel bans and prohibitions on doing business with U.S. entities.

Turkey’s lira has dropped 3 percent since July 26, when Vice President Mike Pence threatened sanctions over the Brunson case. It traded near a record low at 4.94 per dollar on Friday. Yields on Turkey’s 10-year debt hit a record 18.86 percent on Tuesday, and the Borsa Istanbul 100 index extended its decline this year to 36 percent in dollar-adjusted terms, the second-worst performance in the world after Venezuela.

A U.S. Treasury spokesman didn’t immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

