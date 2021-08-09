(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is preparing to send Mexico vaccines from Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc in coming days to bolster its southern neighbor’s fight against Covid-19, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Vaccines are set to be discussed on a Monday afternoon phone call between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lopez Obrador said at his morning press briefing two weeks ago that Mexico had a new offer for more vaccines from the U.S. after he had requested 5 million vaccines in April. AstraZeneca shipments were delayed due to problems at manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc. in Baltimore.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said that it had found certain lots of AstraZeneca’s vaccine drug substance made at the Emergent facility to be acceptable for export after a review of records and the results of quality testing. AstraZeneca’s shot isn’t authorized for U.S. use.

Mexico is among the countries that have been hit hardest by the global pandemic, with almost 250,000 deaths, the fourth-highest total in the world, trailing only the U.S., Brazil and India, according to official statistics. The real toll is likely much higher when considering excess deaths.

The Biden administration is working with Mexico and Moderna to reach a legal and regulatory means for the donation that’s expected to be finalized in coming days, according to one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Emergent experienced problems after Johnson & Johnson in early March discovered that a batch of drug substance made at the Emergent facility had been contaminated. Further testing and investigation found that Emergent staff mixed up ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines. The error led the site to discard 15 million doses worth of an ingredient for the J&J shot.

Mexico at the start of July received 2.9 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the U.S. Mexico, together with Argentina, also has pledged to produce up to 250 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine locally for export to the rest of Latin America with the backing of billionaire Carlos Slim’s foundation. The shots had been expected in the first quarter of the year but ran into production and certification delays, with the first batch shipped in June.

