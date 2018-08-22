U.S. Probably Added 43,000 More Jobs in Year Through March

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor market was probably little changed in the year through March compared with previous estimates, according to government data released Wednesday.

The number of workers added to U.S. payrolls will probably be revised up by 43,000, which represents less than 0.05 percent of the people employed as of March, the Labor Department said in preliminary benchmark projections for final revisions due next year.

Labor revised manufacturing payrolls down by 9,000 people, while reducing the tally for trade, transportation and utilities employment by 127,000. The department revised up payrolls for construction, financial activities and government.

