(Bloomberg) -- The origins of the coronavirus pandemic are still uncertain and a lack of cooperation from China is hampering the effort to ever know the truth, the U.S. Intelligence community said in a report released Friday.

Four components of the intelligence community said -- with low confidence -- that the outbreak was likely linked to exposure to an infected animal, according to an unclassified summary of the report submitted to President Joe Biden this week and released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

One component of the intelligence community assessed with moderate confidence that the outbreak was associated with a research lab in China. As of a few months ago, two elements backed the animal theory while one backed the lab theory.

To reach a conclusion with higher confidence, the intelligence community said it would need more cooperation of China, which it said continues to hinder global efforts. U.S. officials assessed that China’s government was also uncertain about the virus’s origins, which was a reason Beijing didn’t cooperate.

The intelligence community overall believes that the virus infected humans through an initial small exposure no later than November of 2019, according to the report. The report says the intelligence agencies judge that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon, and most assess -- with low confidence -- that it was not genetically engineered.

