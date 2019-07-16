U.S. Probing Fate of U.A.E. Oil Tanker That Entered Iran Waters

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is investigating the disappearance of an Emirati oil tanker that entered Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location, in an incident that could intensify frictions in the Gulf.

Washington is aware of the developing situation with the ship, according to a U.S. official who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

U.K. Navy Intervenes After Iran Tries to Stop British Oil Tanker

