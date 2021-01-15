U.S. Producer Price Gauge Rose Less Than Expected in December

(Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to U.S. producers rose less than expected in December, as the pandemic continued to limit pricing power at the end of 2020.

The producer price index for final demand climbed 0.3% from a month earlier after a 0.1% gain in November, Labor Department figures showed Friday. The figure was below the median estimate of 0.4% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The PPI advanced 0.8% from a year earlier.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.1% from a month earlier, missing estimates, and was up 1.2% from a year earlier.

While the consumer price index -- out earlier this week -- is generally considered a more important indicator of inflation, producer prices can offer a glimpse into how price pressures will filter through to consumers.

