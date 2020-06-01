2h ago
U.S. Protests, China Tensions, Europe’s Slow Recovery: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- The reopening of America was always going to be fraught, with competing fears of new virus outbreaks and economic meltdown. Now cities across the nation, from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, are reeling from unrest that could worsen both
- New York City’s finance industry won’t recover from the devastation wrought by Covid-19 until 2026, analysis shows
- Chinese government officials told major state-run agricultural companies to pause purchases of some American farm goods including soybeans as Beijing evaluates the ongoing escalation of tensions with the U.S. over Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the situation
Euro-area factories started down their long road to recovery after governments lifted lockdown restrictions, offering hope that the economy could return to growth in the coming months
- Purchasing managers’ indexes show Asia’s factories remain in the doldrums, with China slipping back in May and South Korea’s export slump deepening, even as parts of Southeast Asia could be bottoming
- Europe’s fiscal fragmentation may be inflicting an extra fee for euro membership onto indebted southern countries, underscoring the case for the region’s new recovery fund
- In Europe and elsewhere, the pandemic has opened the door to ideas new and old for a better economy
- Negative interest rates may eventually become unavoidable in the U.K., especially if there is a no-deal Brexit at the end of the year, according to Citigroup
- China’s factories are starting to hum again, but executives are now worried that the rebound could falter on weak demand at home and abroad
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week
