U.S. Provides $92.5 Million for Food in Flood-Hit South Sudan

The U.S. will provide $92.5 million to the World Food Programme and aid organizations assisting people affected by floods inundating swathes of South Sudan.

The assistance will go to the worst affected parts of Jonglei and Upper Nile, according to an emailed statement by the U.S. embassy in the capital, Juba. President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in October after three months of torrential rains in the nation with sub-Saharan Africa’s third-biggest oil reserves.

“Floods have exacerbated conditions that were already very precarious for more than 900,000 people in South Sudan,” U.S. Ambassador Tom Hushek said.

More than 30 counties in states including Warrap, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Lakes, Central and Eastern Equatoria have been affected. Oil Minister Awow Daniel Chuang said last month that flooding in Upper Nile posed a challenge to crude production, but output has so far been unaffected.

