(Bloomberg) -- If rising costs for food weren’t enough for Americans celebrating Thanksgiving this year, wait until you hit the road. The national average for unleaded gasoline is $3.40 a gallon, the highest level heading into the holiday weekend since 2012, according to AAA. Still, the group predicts that 48.3 million people will travel to their destination by car, up 8% from last year, but down 3% from 2019. An additional 4.2 million travelers are forecast to go by air. On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of crude from the strategic petroleum reserve in attempt to tame prices.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.