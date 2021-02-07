(Bloomberg) -- As the coronavirus pandemic slows, tensions among parents, teachers and school districts over restarting classes exploded in the past week into court cases and threats of strikes.

Chicago teachers are on the verge of walking out over Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s insistence that schools are safe to reopen. San Francisco is suing its own school district over delays in resuming classes, and Philadelphia’s teachers’ union has told members to ignore an order to prepare for in-person instruction on Monday.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second biggest in the U.S., says the virus is still too rampant for students to return to in-class instruction, even though most health officials agree that schools aren’t a significant source of spread.

The pressure to reopen is growing as the U.S. economy tries to regain its footing almost a year into the pandemic, amid a slow and chaotic vaccine rollout. The pushback is complicating efforts by President Joe Biden to fulfill a promise to get children back into classrooms in the first 100 days of his administration. And parents are stuck in the middle as their children struggle to learn virtually as the grown-ups juggle working from home.

“If the children are doing remote learning, there has to be a parent there helping them do it, and that’s fairly time intensive,” said Stephen Levy, director of the Center for the Continuing Study of the California Economy. If public schools reopen, “it’ll free up millions of people who have chosen to stay home.”

More than a third of U.S. schoolchildren haven’t had in-person instruction since the pandemic began almost a year ago, according to Burbio, a data service that aggregates academic calendars.

The issue may come to a head in Chicago after talks faltered Friday between the mayor and the teachers’ union in the nation’s third-largest school district. If staff and teachers of preschool and special-needs children don’t return on Monday, the district has threatened to cut off their access to classroom technology. Teachers with pre-arranged remote-work agreements would be exempt.

The union has said that could spur them to hit picket lines, but talks continue.

The rift comes as the nationwide rush to get vaccines into arms ramps up after stumbling initially, though in some states teachers haven’t been given top priority. At the same time, the number of new cases in much of the U.S. is on the decline after a surge over the holidays.

Districts are contending with rapidly changing Covid-19 infection rates and challenges obtaining enough vaccines. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this week that teachers don’t need vaccinations before schools reopen.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan told the union’s more than 11,000 members on Thursday that the district’s 250 school buildings remain unsafe for teachers to return Monday as planned and asked for a neutral third party to evaluate the conditions.

William Hite, superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, said the union’s advice to its members not to return next week “is deeply disappointing.”

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed a complaint Wednesday alleging the city’s board of education and the San Francisco Unified School District had failed to create a reopening plan compliant with state requirements. Herrera asked a court to direct the district to immediately prepare to offer in-person instruction.

In Los Angeles, a pediatricians’ group says the time that most of the area’s 1.5 million students have been out of classrooms is accelerating inequality and harming mental health. City Council President Pro Tem Joe Buscaino agreed with the doctors and said he’ll ask the city to consider a lawsuit similar to the one in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said case counts remain too high, and that the city has fumbled by allowing businesses to open while closing testing sites.

“Educators want to be back in the classroom, but as the pandemic continues to ravage our communities, we are in the untenable position of fighting to save lives because our elected officials have failed to do so,” Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of the United Teachers Los Angeles union, said in a online Jan. 29 presentation.

