(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Surface Transportation Board proposed a rule change that aims to bring immediate relief for shippers facing poor rail service, asserting that the agency can take emergency action on its own to address delays.

The move, which opens a public-comment period that ends June 6, comes amid increased complaints about delays as railroads struggle to hire workers.

“The recent acute service issues have made clear the need for the board to provide the opportunity for shippers to receive swift action to ensure that the nation’s freight rail traffic continues to move,” the board said in a statement Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.