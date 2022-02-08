(Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling.

Oil supply will average 12.6 million barrels a day in 2023, an increase from its previous estimate of 12.41 million, according to Energy Information Administration data. The current all time high of 12.3 million barrels a day was set in 2019. For this year, volumes were also revised higher to 11.97 million barrels a day from an earlier projection of 11.8 million, the EIA said in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report.

This extra U.S. supply is a welcome boon for President Joe Biden, who has asked suppliers to raise production in order to help tamp down energy prices that are contributing to the highest inflation in decades. In the wake of oil prices surging to their highest since 2014, two of the largest U.S. oil companies rannounced they would increase production by double digits in the Permian Basin, America’s most prolific oil patch.

Citigroup Inc. said in a report this week that oil prices appear to have reached a level that are too tempting for shale executives to ignore and are showing all the signs of abandoning pledges to hold the line on drilling budgets.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.