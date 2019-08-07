(Bloomberg) -- A surge in U.S. rates volatility faces the uncertain life expectancy of an ageing business cycle.

The market is tilting toward a more conventional easing cycle from the Fed rather than a scenario of just insurance cuts. That means that volatility can move higher, especially if recessionary impulses force policy makers to cut to zero. If, on the other hand, the Fed and economic data convince the market into pricing an insurance-easing scenario, then short-term rates volatility may decline.

Harvesting value from short rates volatility on the 1m10y point has been an attractive yield-enhancement strategy in recent years, and receiving flows related to delta hedging short-gamma positions in rallies has helped to compound declines in yields

USD rates gamma spiked higher following the major escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions, after cheapening since mid-June after yields stabilized owing to positive U.S. data surprises

Selling the 1m10y ATM straddles at vol levels at the end of July would have had a terminal breakeven of ~12bp

Subsequent rally of ~45bp in 10y swap rates would have triggered significant delta-hedging receiving flows

The gamma profile on these shorts would have moved close to zero given the large market move away from the strike and leaving no need to receive rates on any further rally

If it turns out that this is a "mid-cycle tweak" in policy rates, then the upper left of the swaption grid will lead the move lower in implieds across the surface

However, a U.S.-China trade deal remains elusive; Fed’s reaction function, although unclear, has so far created a link between trade uncertainty and further easing; Trump will know that the U.S. administration can effectively push the Fed to cut further by escalating trade tensions

Policy uncertainty and increased macro vol should help underpin vols from revisiting record lows, while previous cycle highs seems unlikely given the proximity to the zero lower bound which should leave vols structurally cheap

NOTE: Tanvir Sandhu is a global fixed income and derivatives strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice

