(Bloomberg) -- Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to a White House official, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Data to be reported later in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reflect the new threshold, the official said. The U.S. hit 70% of adults with at least one dose in early August, four weeks after President Joe Biden’s July 4th target for the achievement.

The spread of the delta variant of coronavirus, which has caused another surge of the pandemic in the U.S., prompted an uptick in the nation’s vaccination rate over the last month. But despite wide availability of free shots, hesitancy among many Americans -- especially political conservatives -- has left the U.S. well behind many other countries in inoculating its population.

Biden plans to address his effort to again curb the pandemic in a speech on Thursday.

