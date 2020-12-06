(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators, Reuters reported.

The latest round of sanctions over Hong Kong could come as early as Monday, Reuters said, citing three people including an American official familiar with the matter. The U.S. move comes as President Donald Trump continues to pile pressure on China’s ruling Communist Party in his final weeks in office.

