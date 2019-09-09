(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

For all the debate on whether the U.S. is headed for a recession there’s plenty of evidence that corners of the economy may already have tumbled into one Meanwhile, the big question hanging over the U.S. economy is increasingly this: How much longer can consumers carry the day while businesses bear the brunt of a global slowdown and the trade war?

Mario Draghi will test the composure of global policy makers this week as he unleashes a barrage of stimulus to shore up economic growth

The U.K. economy grew at its fastest pace in six months in July, an unexpectedly strong performance that will allay fears Britain is facing a possible pre-Brexit recession.

The contraction in China’s trade in August underscored what economists were already saying about the government’s stimulus efforts: they’re not yet enough to put a floor under the slowing economy Meantime, here’s a recap of what China has, and hasn’t done to address U.S. trade

And a reminder that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against perceptions that the U.S. was tilting into a recession, while leaving the door open to further interest-rate cuts to keep the country’s record economic expansion on track

