(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

As the bond market’s yield curve flashes warning signs of a U.S. recession, some key economic indicators are offering more conflicting signals about the outlook

Stephen Moore, who Donald Trump may nominate for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, told the New York Times in an interview that the central bank should immediately reverse course and lower interest rates by half a percentage point

Mario Draghi said the European Central Bank is ready to soften the impact of negative interest rates if they are found to harm the transmission of its monetary policy

U.S. and Chinese officials resume high-level trade talks this week as they close in on a deal that could just be the first step in the long road to economic peace Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China is expected to ease policy less aggressively in 2019 compared with the previous year, according to analysts

When Adrian Orr took the helm of New Zealand’s central bank a year ago today, hopes were high that he’d usher in a new era of transparency and engagement on interest rates. That hasn’t quite happened Separately, the RBNZ said it’s now more likely to cut interest rates amid slowing global growth, sending the kiwi dollar tumbling

In a world of persistently low inflation and slowing economic growth, central banks are finding a useful instrument in their toolboxes to curb financial risk

Finally, here’s a look at how Japan is pioneering the way a wealthy nation ages into the future

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.