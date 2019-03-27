1h ago
U.S. Recession Risk, Draghi’s Cushion, China Outlook: Eco Day
- As the bond market’s yield curve flashes warning signs of a U.S. recession, some key economic indicators are offering more conflicting signals about the outlook
- Stephen Moore, who Donald Trump may nominate for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, told the New York Times in an interview that the central bank should immediately reverse course and lower interest rates by half a percentage point
- Mario Draghi said the European Central Bank is ready to soften the impact of negative interest rates if they are found to harm the transmission of its monetary policy
- U.S. and Chinese officials resume high-level trade talks this week as they close in on a deal that could just be the first step in the long road to economic peace
- Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China is expected to ease policy less aggressively in 2019 compared with the previous year, according to analysts
- When Adrian Orr took the helm of New Zealand’s central bank a year ago today, hopes were high that he’d usher in a new era of transparency and engagement on interest rates. That hasn’t quite happened
- Separately, the RBNZ said it’s now more likely to cut interest rates amid slowing global growth, sending the kiwi dollar tumbling
- In a world of persistently low inflation and slowing economic growth, central banks are finding a useful instrument in their toolboxes to curb financial risk
- Finally, here’s a look at how Japan is pioneering the way a wealthy nation ages into the future
