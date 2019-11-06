(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

While recession chatter endures amid a persistent trade war with China and a further retrenchment in corporate investment, robust signals from other aspects of the U.S. economy — like the labor market⁠ — have eased concerns of an imminent downturn That comes amid other signs the worst may be over for the world economy’s deepest slowdown in a decade

China is setting its price for signing an interim trade deal with the United States: drop the tariffs. The question is whether President Donald Trump will pay it

Only 22% of Canadians showed strong confidence in the prime minister’s ability to create conditions for economic prosperity, according to a poll by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News

Germany is walking a tight line as an industrial recession threatens to drag down the broader economy, one of the leading economic experts advising Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s government warned Still, a rebound in the nation’s factory orders is adding to signs that the euro-area economy has passed the worst of its recent troubles

After years of measuring unfavorably against Europe’s economic powerhouse Germany, France may finally have something to crow about. The euro area’s second-largest economy is outpacing its neighbor and the region as a whole

For many emerging markets, 2020 is looking slightly better than 2019. That’s not guaranteed though. In a risk-off scenario, our scorecard suggests Argentina and Turkey are most vulnerable to disruption, write Scott Johnson and Tom Orlik

Finally, here how Turkey’s debt hangover is changing spending habits at Halit Direkci’s $10 million poultry business.

