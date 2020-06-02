23h ago
U.S. Recovery, No-Deal Brexit Risk, German Stimulus: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. economy is slowly coming back to life as restrictions on businesses loosen in all 50 states, but the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is far from over
- If there’s any certainty in an uncertain world economy right now, it’s that the crisis is shaking up the way global businesses think about their supply chains
- Germany’s Angela Merkel is lining up as much as 100 billion euros ($112 billion) in a second package of stimulus to spur economic recovery
- The virus recession has prompted a record wave of rate cuts by emerging market central banks, and a number are also venturing into quantitative easing. Bloomberg Economics’ Ziad Daoud writes what’s at stake as emerging markets buy assets
- Chances are growing that the U.K. will end the post-Brexit transition period at year’s end without a free-trade deal, adding risk of further turmoil in the Covid-ravaged economy
- In a rush to reinvent economic and fiscal policy for the post-pandemic world, France is vowing to not repeat history: no tax increases this time, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says.
