(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators appear at least months away from proposing fresh reforms to the market for Treasury securities as they continue to study the disruptions of March 2020 that were triggered by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A progress report released Monday by a panel of staff from the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and other top regulators identified five areas of study and showed continued interest in expanding central clearing, improving transparency around dealing activity and enhancing trading-venue oversight, among other themes. The report was prepared by the Inter-Agency Working Group for Treasury Market Surveillance.

The Fed in July implemented the most important meaningful adjustment since the March 2020 meltdown, when it made permanent its standing repurchase facility -- a mechanism for providing short-term financing to financial institutions through repo agreements. The IAWG report continued to ponder expanded eligibility for the domestic version of that program.

The report focuses largely, but not exclusively, on the dramatic withdrawal of investors from the market for longer-term Treasury securities amid a global rush for cash dollars last year as it became clear the pandemic would significantly impact the U.S. economy.

The disruption came as a surprise, Monday’s report notes, because investors traditionally flock into the Treasury market for protection during times of economic stress.

‘Recurring’ Issues

To relieve the stress, which threatened to bring the Treasuries market, the world’s largest and most liquid financial market, to a standstill, the Fed intervened with massive purchases.

“Sustained, forceful official sector actions were ultimately required to break the cycle of stresses and support smooth market functioning, as well as the economy more broadly,” the report said.

In studying the episode, and other more minor Treasury-market disruptions, the report called it a “recurring theme” that during times of stress intermediary institutions have only a limited capacity and willingness to provide the liquidity needed for normal market operations.

As a result, the group made improving the resilience of intermediation the focus of its first area of study.

Central Clearing

Increased central clearing, which has been proposed by some outside observers, including a group of former policy makers known as the Group of 30, also emerged as a focus, though the report stopped short of any clear recommendations.

Some commentators believe an increased role for central clearing can reduce the risks of disruptions by limiting the market’s current heavy reliance on dealer balance sheets and their limited ability to handle stressful market events.

The report identified several sources of the dramatic demand for liquidity in March 2020 -- including foreign investors, open-ended bond mutual funds, hedge funds, pension funds, leveraged investors and money market funds, all of whom fled from longer-dated Treasuries.

In addition to the Treasury Department, other members of the IAWG are the Fed’s Board of Governors, the New York Fed, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

