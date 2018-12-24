U.S. Regulators Tell Mnuchin Nothing Is Out of Ordinary in Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Top U.S. financial regulators assured Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a hastily organized call Monday that they are seeing nothing out of the ordinary in markets despite the recent stock slump, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

Mnuchin spoke with officials from the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The regulators briefed Mnuchin on their plans for monitoring markets during the government shutdown, and the state of markets, said the person.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ben Bain in Washington at bbain2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jesse Westbrook at jwestbrook1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.