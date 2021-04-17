(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators have warned consumers to stop using Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Tread+ exercise machine if there are young children or pets at home after injuries beneath the machines.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it is continuing to investigate incidents of injury or death related to the Tread+.

Peloton said in a statement that it was “concerned” by the warning and said it was “misleading and inaccurate.” It said there is no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed.

The company has issued repeated safety warnings about the Tread+ since learning of a child’s death linked to the device in March and another incident that resulted in significant injury.

The warning from the U.S. CPSC also follows a Washington Post report that Peloton had been in talks with regulators about the release of a warning on the machine. It confirmed in its statement that it had invited the CPSC to make a joint announcement on the dangers of not following the safety instructions.

