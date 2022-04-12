(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has spoken with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele on plans for an American embassy in the Pacific country after news of a draft security pact with China emerged in recent weeks.

The two officials also talked about “joint efforts to broaden and deepen engagement between our countries in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Tuesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in February that the U.S. planned to open an embassy in Honiara, the island nation’s capital, in a bid to counter China’s influence. The U.S. currently has a consulate there.

U.S. joins Australia in reaching out to the country in the past week as a new diplomatic push sparked by a proposed deal between China and the Solomon Islands which would allow the deployment of Chinese military in the event of domestic disturbance. The draft agreement would also allow China a safe harbor for its warships in the Solomon Islands, just 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Tuesday that Australia’s Pacific Minister Zed Seselja would make a rare mid-election campaign trip to the Solomon Islands to meet with the country’s leadership.

It comes after the announcement in recent weeks of a proposed deal between China and the Solomon Islands which would allow the deployment of Chinese military in the event of domestic disturbance. The draft agreement would also allow China a safe harbor for its warships in the Solomon Islands, just 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast.

The Solomon Islands in 2019 officially broke its ties with Taiwan, which last year culminated in violent anti-China protests and Beijing sending riot gear and police advisers to the island state.

A prominent lawmaker in the Solomon Islands said he warned the Australian government that a security deal was in the works between his country’s government and China and Canberra “did nothing about it.”

In a call between Sherman and Australia’s Kathryn Campbell, head of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the U.S. diplomat “highlighted her concern about recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and discussed opportunities to continue collaborating with partners and allies to advance peace and stability in the region.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.