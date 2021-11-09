Sika to Buy Construction Chemicals Rival MBCC for $6 Billion
Sika AG, a Swiss maker of chemicals for the construction industry, agreed to buy German rival MBCC Group for an enterprise value of 5.5 billion francs ($6 billion).
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Sika AG, a Swiss maker of chemicals for the construction industry, agreed to buy German rival MBCC Group for an enterprise value of 5.5 billion francs ($6 billion).
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wouldn’t buy real estate in Dubai as the city’s supply glut continues to hold back prices.
Manhattan apartment rents surged by the most on record as workers committed to finding nicer digs in the city in anticipation of a return to the office.
Good luck eating at the most popular spots before February 2022.
Chinese developers booked their best two-day gain in 19 months, buoyed by optimism Beijing may ease some property curbs while embattled China Evergrande Group paid overdue interests on some dollar bonds.
Nov 9, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The biggest rent increases of the past year in the U.S. were mostly focused on higher-end properties. Now older buildings with lower-income tenants are catching up.
Rent growth in so-called Class B units outpaced that of Class A apartments from March to October, according to rental marketplace Zumper.
Class B buildings are generally older and more affordable. The rents are usually less volatile than for Class A apartments, whose rental prices collapsed in many urban areas last year as dwellers deserted city centers at the onset of the pandemic -- and have since bounced back.
The new trend is making it tougher for lower-income households to afford their rents, and signals that the housing market is becoming even hotter. Renters who are priced out of more expensive apartments or homes are moving to Class B communities.
“We have seen dramatic and pronounced rent growth across the multifamily market that is just now catching up to the ‘scalding hot’ single-family housing market,” said James Morgan, principal at Morgan Properties, the second-largest owner of multifamily properties. “It comes down to supply and demand.”
Morgan said rent growth was 10% this year through September across the company’s 93,000 units. That’s up from 3.9% in the 12 months following the start of the Covid-19 crisis.
One driving factor is increasing wages for workers who help maintain the buildings, Morgan said. At the same time, typical, working-class renters of Class B properties also have benefited from nationwide gains in hourly wages.
Morgan anticipates that rents will continue to rise at above-average rates through the first half of next year -- although he doesn’t expect that increases of 10% or more will become the norm in 2022 and 2023.
“Until the supply of new homes and new apartment buildings increases, we can anticipate price increases to be here to stay,” he said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.