The U.S. government has subpoenaed records from a Boeing Co. plant in South Carolina as well as employees who work there, signaling that its investigation of the U.S. planemaker now extends beyond the 737 Max, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The expanded inquiry, which was first reported by the Seattle Times, involves the 787 Dreamliner and a Boeing plant in South Carolina, the person said.

The Justice Department began a criminal investigation into the 737 Max after two crashes of that plane killed 346 people.