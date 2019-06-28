Jun 28, 2019
U.S. reportedly delving into 787 factory woes as Boeing Max probe expands
Bloomberg News,
Boeing's Problems Mount as Software Issues Plague Planemakers
The U.S. government has subpoenaed records from a Boeing Co. plant in South Carolina as well as employees who work there, signaling that its investigation of the U.S. planemaker now extends beyond the 737 Max, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The expanded inquiry, which was first reported by the Seattle Times, involves the 787 Dreamliner and a Boeing plant in South Carolina, the person said.
The Justice Department began a criminal investigation into the 737 Max after two crashes of that plane killed 346 people.