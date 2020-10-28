1h ago
U.S. Resilience, Election Promises, Globalization Race: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. is about to report the fastest quarterly growth on record after businesses reopened following pandemic shutdowns and consumers proved resilient
- A weaker dollar and the boost that it could provide to U.S. exporters and manufacturers has long been part of President Donald Trump’s prescription to make America great again. But it could be his opponent, Joe Biden, who gets a less mighty greenback and its spoils
- While Joe Biden has spent much of the campaign criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies toward China, his own platform sounds more like a change of tactics than a strategy overhaul
- President Donald Trump and his aides appeared resigned to waiting until after the election to get a coronavirus stimulus package
- Central banks in Canada, the Eurozone, Japan and Australia are set to consider policy shifts. Bloomberg Economics surveys the scene
- The Bank of Canada has made a long-term commitment to keep interest rates low, and will use its policy decision today to reinforce that
- Brazil’s central bank is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for a second straight meeting, but may be forced to review its pledge to keep it there for a long period of time
- The race to fill a role at the heart of world economic policy making is turning into a new battleground for the future of globalization
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.