(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in the foreign-bribery trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng rested their case on Thursday afternoon after calling at least 20 witnesses.

The U.S. called as its final witness an FBI agent who walked the jury in Brooklyn, New York, through scores of emails and other records the government argues prove Ng conspired with Malaysian financier Jho Low in a scheme to loot billions of dollars from a trio of bond deals Goldman underwrote for the sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

