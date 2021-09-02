(Bloomberg) -- U.S. health officials will resume distribution of Eli Lilly & Co.’s combination antibody therapy for Covid-19 across the country, as the treatment appears to be active against the now-widespread delta variant.

Distribution of the antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab was paused in late June because of concerns about ineffectiveness against other coronavirus variants, gamma and beta. The delta variant now makes up about 99% of sequenced U.S. cases, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Officials said late last month that the combination could be used again in about 22 states, based on the prevalence of variants in those places.

During the latest wave of the pandemic, monoclonal antibodies have become more widely used, in an effort to keep virus patients out of stretched hospitals.

Lilly licensed one of the combination’s components, etesevimab, from Junshi Biosciences.

