A key gauge of U.S. retail sales probably got a boost in July from Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day promotion. That’s set to be a bright spot in an otherwise subdued report Wednesday that reflects drags from auto sales and fuel prices

The race to replace Mario Draghi could become a bit clearer with the ECB’s next appointment

U.K. inflation accelerated for the first time in eight months in July, boosted by the cost of auto fuel, transport tickets, computer games and food

Here’s why Turkey’s just a test case for the real reckoning during the quantitative tightening to come

Indonesia’s central bank surprised most economists by raising its benchmark interest rate a fourth time since May, moving swiftly to contain the volatility sweeping across emerging markets and curb a slide in its currency

Russia’s central bank, one of a handful in Europe to cut interest rates this year, could increasingly consider a hike after the ruble slumped following the latest U.S. sanctions and the risk of more to come

