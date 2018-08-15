2h ago
U.S. Retail Sales, Draghi Succession, Turkey Test Case: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- A key gauge of U.S. retail sales probably got a boost in July from Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day promotion. That’s set to be a bright spot in an otherwise subdued report Wednesday that reflects drags from auto sales and fuel prices
- The race to replace Mario Draghi could become a bit clearer with the ECB’s next appointment
- U.K. inflation accelerated for the first time in eight months in July, boosted by the cost of auto fuel, transport tickets, computer games and food
- Here’s why Turkey’s just a test case for the real reckoning during the quantitative tightening to come
- Indonesia’s central bank surprised most economists by raising its benchmark interest rate a fourth time since May, moving swiftly to contain the volatility sweeping across emerging markets and curb a slide in its currency
- Russia’s central bank, one of a handful in Europe to cut interest rates this year, could increasingly consider a hike after the ruble slumped following the latest U.S. sanctions and the risk of more to come
To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.