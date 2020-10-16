1h ago
U.S. retail sales increased in September by most in three months
Bloomberg News,
U.S. retail sales rose in September at the fastest pace in three months, topping forecasts and capping a third-quarter rebound for consumer spending that faces increasing headwinds.
The value of overall sales increased 1.9 per cent from the prior month after a 0.6 per cent gain in August, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.8 per cent gain. Excluding autos and gasoline, sales rose 1.5 per cent.