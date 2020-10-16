U.S. retail sales increased in September by most in three months

U.S. retail sales rose in September at the fastest pace in three months, topping forecasts and capping a third-quarter rebound for consumer spending that faces increasing headwinds.

The value of overall sales increased 1.9 per cent from the prior month after a 0.6 per cent gain in August, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.8 per cent gain. Excluding autos and gasoline, sales rose 1.5 per cent.