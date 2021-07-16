The Biden administration is expected to issue an “advisory” today warning U.S. companies about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong. While the action won’t require specific action, it will underscore the threat to companies in the city as Beijing consolidates its grip on the former colony

The warning comes amid a wider push by the U.S. to reduce China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia

Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet virtually this morning at an informal APAC meeting focused on ending the Covid-19 pandemic.