(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is re-evaluating its relationship with South Sudan over delays to the East African nation’s planned unity government.

The Trump administration is “gravely disappointed” with President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar’s failure to establish the authority by a Nov. 12 deadline, the State Department said in a statement Wednesday.

“Their inability to achieve this basic demonstration of political will for the people of South Sudan calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation’s peace process,” it said. “In light of this development, the U.S. will reevaluate its relationship with the government of South Sudan.”

