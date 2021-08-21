U.S., Russia Envoys to Meet in Seoul on North Korea, Yonhap Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, who is currently visiting South Korea, is planning to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Seoul on Monday to discuss North Korea issues, Yonhap News reported.

Kim arrived at the Incheon International Airport on Saturday, just hours before Morgulov was due to land, Yonhap said. Kim is scheduled to confer with Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs at South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday morning before his meeting with Morgulov in the afternoon.

The Russian minister is due to have talks with South Korean officials on Monday and Tuesday.

The visits to Seoul by the foreign officials coincides with ongoing military drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which will be held through Aug. 26. North Korea has criticized the two countries for holding the military exercises, threatening to scrap the inter-Korean military agreement.

There is no three-way meeting between the U.S., Russia and South Korea scheduled, Yonhap reported.

