(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department is poised to brief states on Wednesday on its pending antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, according to people familiar with the matter.

By the end of September, the federal investigation into the company is expected to produce the most significant antitrust lawsuit since the U.S. case against Microsoft Corp., which was filed in 1998.

As part of the case, Justice Department officials will brief a coalition of 48 state attorneys general, who are pursuing a parallel inquiry, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing law enforcement deliberations.

The U.S. officials appear likely to ask the states to sign on to the case, as happened with Microsoft, the people said. The states, which are led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, could still pursue their own case in coming weeks, Bloomberg has reported.

The Justice Department has focused on the company’s internet search operation. Paxton’s case focuses on the company’s dominant position in the sale of online ads, although some states have looked into other issues, including Google’s Android mobile operating system, Bloomberg has reported.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately return requests for comment after business hours. Google declined to comment.

The Washington Post reported the agency’s plans earlier on Monday.

