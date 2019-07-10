U.S. Said to Investigate French Plan for Tax on Tech Giants

The White House is set to order an investigation into France’s planned tax on digital-service companies, which could potentially lead to the U.S. imposing new tariffs or other trade restrictions, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The announcement -- expected on Wednesday in Washington -- will give U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer up to a year to investigate whether France’s digital-tax plan would hurt U.S. technology firms, and outline actions to address the issue, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The so-called 301 investigation is the same tool President Donald Trump used to impose tariffs on Chinese goods over the country’s intellectual-property practices.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. has lobbied aggressively to stop European countries from taxing the revenue of American technology companies like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Lighthizer told lawmakers last month that the push for a digital tax would unfairly hit U.S. businesses.

“I think it’s a tax that is geared toward hitting American companies disproportionately,” Lighthizer told the House Ways and Means committee on June 19. “I think it’s something the United States has got to take strong action on.”

France’s proposed 3% levy would hit global tech companies with at least 750 million euros ($845 million) in worldwide revenue and digital sales totaling 25 million euros in France. The country’s National Assembly adopted the measure last week and the French Senate is due to vote Thursday. Other European countries have started to pursue their own digital tax plans after a European Union-wide effort stalled earlier this year.

The investigation would threaten to further strain trans-Atlantic ties as the two sides prepare to negotiate a limited trade agreement on industrial goods. The talks for a deal have progressed slowly because the U.S. and EU are at odds over whether to include agriculture in any final agreement. France is the country most adamantly opposed to making any agriculture concessions. Trump’s threat to impose a tariff of as much as 25% on European car exports has cast a cloud over the negotiations as well.

