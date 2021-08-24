Aug 24, 2021
U.S. Said to Offer Vietnam More Vaccine Help as Harris Visits
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will offer Vietnam assistance in distributing vaccines during Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the country, according to a White House official familiar with the plans, as both countries seek to stem a rise in Covid-19 infections that has shuttered factories and spurred lockdowns in the Southeast Asian country.
Just 1.9% of Vietnam’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, among the lowest vaccination rates anywhere in Asia. Vietnam announced yesterday that China would give it another 2 million vaccine doses.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
