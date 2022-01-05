(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and his associated media outlet for engaging in destabilizing and corrupt activities that threaten to tear Bosnia-Herzegovina apart.

“Dodik has undermined BiH institutions by calling for the seizure of state competencies and setting in motion the creation of parallel institutions in BiH’s Republika Srpska entity,” the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday. “Furthermore, Dodik has used his official BiH position to accumulate personal wealth through graft, bribery, and other forms of corruption.”

Dodik’s actions “threaten the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of BiH and undermine the Dayton Peace Accords, thereby risking wider regional instability,” it said.

The Treasury decided to freeze assets in the U.S. belonging to Dodik and an affiliated broadcaster, Alternativna Televizija d.o.o..

Bosnia continues to experience deep political division since a war killed an estimated 100,000 people before it was stopped by the U.S.-negotiated Dayton peace agreement in 1995.

