(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is imposing sanctions on two Houthi rebel commanders who are leading the Iran-backed group’s offensive on Yemen’s oil-rich Marib province, Timothy A. Lenderking, the U.S. special envoy for Yemen, said Thursday.

Lenderking didn’t describe in detail what sort of penalties would be imposed against Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, head of the general staff of the Houthi militia forces who is leading the campaign, and Yusuf al-Madani, commander of the military zone that includes the hotly contested port city of Hodeidah. Marib is connected to Hodeidah by an oil pipeline.

“We’ve been troubled by the fact that the Houthis continue to fight in Marib,” Lenderking said. “Marib, despite their predictions, did not fall during the month of Ramadan. It’s not falling now and it’s not going to fall anytime in the foreseeable future. So the Houthis aren’t winning in Marib and instead they are putting a great deal of stress on an already very fragile humanitarian situation.”

He urged the group to engage with ceasefire efforts and said the U.S. supports opening all ports and airports in Yemen for commerce and for the humanitarian aid.

Lenderking was appointed shortly after President Joseph Biden came into office as special envoy tasked with helping end Yemen’s seven year war, which has splintered into domestic frons and a broader conflict with neighboring Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have been fighting Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on the side of the government. The UN has called the conflict -- in which tens of thousands of people have died -- the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Lenderking said the direct talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran are a “potentially constructive engagement” that could ease tensions across the region and would have positive impact on Yemen.

