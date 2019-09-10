U.S. Sanctions People It Says Helped Al-Qaeda, Islamic State

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration sanctioned 15 leaders, individuals and entities that it said are affiliated with terror groups, including al-Qaeda, the Islamist militant group Hamas and Islamic State.

The designation came on the eve of the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

“Since the horrific attacks of 9/11, the U.S. government has refocused its counterterrorism efforts to constantly adapt to emerging threats,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Tuesday.

Under the administration’s action, foreign financial institutions that do business with those sanctioned will be held accountable, Mnuchin said. The sanctions are allowed under a recently updated executive order that became effective on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department.

Those sanctioned include Muhammad Sa’id Izadi, who Treasury said has assisted Hamas. Also sanctioned is Saksouk Company for Exchange and Money Transfer, which the administration said has helped Islamic State.

