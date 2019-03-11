(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned a Moscow-based bank owned jointly by Russian and Venezuelan state-owned companies for evading U.S. restrictions aimed at putting economic pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Evrofinance Mosnarbank was placed on the U.S. sanctions list on Monday, according to a Treasury Department notice, for supporting Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA. The U.S. in January sanctioned the oil company.

“This action demonstrates that the United States will take action against foreign financial institutions that sustain the illegitimate Maduro regime and contribute to the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis plaguing the people of Venezuela,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Evrofinance was the primary international bank that helped finance Venezuelan crypto-currency, petro, which launched in 2018 as a work-around for U.S. sanctions, according to the statement.

