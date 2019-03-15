(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury moved to increase pressure on Russia on Friday over a November attack on Ukrainian ships and soldiers in the Kerch Strait, sanctioning six Russians and about half dozen defense firms involved in the skirmish.

“The United States and our transatlantic partners will not allow Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine to go unchecked,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Friday. “The international community is strongly aligned against Russia’s naval attacks in the Kerch Strait, purported annexation of Crimea, and support for the illegitimate separatist-conducted elections in eastern Ukraine.”

Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and has exploited its control of the channel to choke off access to Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov to the north. Last November, Russian naval forces fired on and then seized three Ukrainian ships heading through the strait. President Vladimir Putin has brushed off demands from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron that he free 24 Ukrainian sailors captured during the incident.

The two-mile (three kilometer) wide Kerch Strait is a critical flashpoint as Putin looks to consolidate his control over the Crimean peninsula and eastern Ukraine in defiance of sanctions from the European Union and the U.S.

Ukraine has been seeking international help to keep the Kerch Strait open ever since the incident last November.

