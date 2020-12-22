(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Syria’s central bank over its ties to Iran as it seeks to punish the ruling regime for what it calls “atrocities” against the Syrian people.

The sanctions also targeted Lina Mohammed Nazir al-Kinayeh, a senior member of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, and her husband. The central Bank of Syria, which is already on the U.S. sanctions list, is also now on the blocked entities list for its “deep ties” to Iran, Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Treasury Department will continue to use all of its tools to expose those who stand with the Assad regime and enable these crimes to continue,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

