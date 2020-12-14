(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. announced sanctions on a key Turkish defense company and its leader more than a year after the country received a Russian S-400 air defense system that prompted bipartisan demands for tougher restrictions on the NATO ally.

The sanctions targeted individuals including Ismail Demir, the head of a key defense company known as SSB. The sanctions bar the company from receiving loans from international financial institutions and agencies including the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

The moves follow more than a year of bipartisan calls in Congress for sanctions and recommendations from the departments of State and Treasury in the summer of 2019, after NATO ally Turkey went ahead with the purchase of the missile defense system, to impose sanctions immediately.

But Trump, who has long highlighted his personal rapport with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, resisted signing off on the sanctions.

The sanctions were imposed under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, known as CAATSA. The penalties were legally required once Turkey started receiving the S-400, as it did in mid-2019. After Trump balked, Congress inserted language ordering the sanctions be imposed into a defense policy bill that passed last week.

