(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sanctioned a Chinese construction company and two individuals for “serious human rights abuses against ethnic minorities” in the Xinjiang region, the latest sign of strained ties between Washington and Beijing.

The sanctions include Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and one current and one former official from the company, the Treasury Department said in a statement released Friday.

“As previously stated, the United States is committed to using the full breadth of its financial powers to hold human rights abusers accountable in Xinjiang and across the world,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement, referring to the region where the Uighurs live.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.