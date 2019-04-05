U.S. Sanctions Two Companies Over Venezuela-Cuba Oil Shipments

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sanctioned two foreign companies for allegedly delivering oil from Venezuela to Cuba.

The companies -- linked to the delivery of oil during February and March aboard the tanker Despina Andrianna -- are Ballito Bay Shipping Inc., based in Monrovia, Liberia and ProPer In Management Inc., based in Piraeus, Athens, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

Ballito is the owner of the ship and ProPer is the operator, according to the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Blum in Washington at jblum4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.