(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sanctioned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s wife and five of his associates, as the Trump administration continues to punish his regime for corruption and anti-democratic practices.

Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro is the first lady, a former attorney general and head of the National Assembly.

U.S. pressure on Maduro has increased as the South American nation deals with hyperinflation, food shortages and declining oil production. Maduro is widely unpopular but has clung to power through what the U.S. says is rigged elections and corruption.

“President Maduro relies on his inner circle to maintain his grip on power, as his regime systematically plunders what remains of Venezuela’s wealth. We are continuing to designate loyalists who enable Maduro to solidify his hold on the military and the government while the Venezuelan people suffer,” Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “Treasury will continue to impose a financial toll on those responsible for Venezuela’s tragic decline, and the networks and front-men they use to mask their illicit wealth.”

President Donald Trump will meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez at the United Nations General Assembly later on Tuesday, where the two leaders are expected to discuss the refugee crisis Maduro’s government has prompted.

