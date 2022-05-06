(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned Blender.io, a virtual currency mixer it said was tied to North Korea’s hacking and money laundering activities.

The action marks the first time Treasury has sanctioned a so-called “mixer,” which is used to hide the origin of illicit funds.

“Today, for the first time ever, Treasury is sanctioning a virtual currency mixer,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “Virtual currency mixers that assist illicit transactions pose a threat to U.S. national security interests. We are taking action against illicit financial activity by the DPRK and will not allow state-sponsored thievery and its money-laundering enablers to go unanswered.”

The sanctioning of Blender follows action Treasury took earlier this year to sanction an Ethereum wallet address tied to the North Korean hacking group Lazarus, which is accused of stealing more than $600 million in cryptocurrency from a software bridge used for the popular Axie Infinity play-to-earn game. Treasury said it has identified and blocked four additional wallets tied to the group.

