(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury imposed financial sanctions Tuesday on the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and five other Venezuelans.

The Treasury Department announced the sanctions against Cilia Adela Flores in a notice posted on its website. Flores is also a former attorney general and head of the National Assembly. The notice didn’t cite a reason.

U.S. pressure on Maduro has increased as the South American nation deals with hyperinflation, food shortages and declining oil production. Maduro is widely unpopular but has clung to power through what the U.S. says is rigged elections and corruption.

The notice also named Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Jose Omar Paredes, Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, Jorge Jesus Rodriguez Gomez, and Edgar Alberto Sarria Diaz.

