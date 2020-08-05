(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sanctioned Zimbabwean businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, an adviser to the nation’s president.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces U.S. sanctions regulations, added Tagwirei and the energy company he operates, Sakunda Holdings Ltd., to its list of specially designated nationals Wednesday. Tagwireyi is known as “Queen Bee” in Zimbabwe because of his influence in the economy.

Last year, Zimbabwe’s central bank froze the accounts of Sakunda’s petroleum unit amid an unspecified investigation into Sakunda Petroleum, one of the country’s biggest fuel suppliers which had a government contract to provide fuel to farmers.

