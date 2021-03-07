(Bloomberg) -- Relations with Saudi Arabia will remain good, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, even after the U.S. published an intelligence report accusing the country’s crown prince of approving the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“It will be a good relationship, but it will be a bit different,” Austin said in an interview broadcast on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, his first network interview as defense chief.

“But I think just because you have a good strategic relationship with an ally or partner, it doesn’t mean that you can’t hold them accountable for various things.”

While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed sanctions on a range of Saudi officials, he declined to sanction Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally after the U.S. report’s release, drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers. The balancing act reflects Saudi Arabia’s role as a U.S. ally.

Saudi Arabia “is a strategic partner in the region” and the two countries “have to work together to make sure that that we achieve our goals and objectives,” Austin said. “We’re going to lead with our values, but we’re going to protect our interests.”

Austin directed sharper comments at China, which he said is “trying to close the competitive edge that we’ve always enjoyed” with its military buildup.

“In some cases, they’ve been coercive and some of that coercion has been directed against our allies, and our allies are very important to us,” he said.

Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plan to visit Japan and South Korea in March, Reuters reported last week.

